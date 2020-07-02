This is an issue that I have never seen addressed by the left-wing pundits and newspapers that support the riots and destruction of monuments across the U.S.
Most of the war monuments and patriotic statues across our nation, both North and South, were funded and built by private donations, not by the government. Yet we stand by, do nothing and, in some cases, misguided individuals and newspapers egg the rioters on. Does anyone think of the sacrifice and money that common citizens donated to these monuments? For examples, the WWII memorial defaced and George Washington’s statue torn down.
My question is this: What are we going to do when the mob and Antifa decide to tear down or deface the war memorials in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties? These memorials were built by private donations and a lot of hard work by people like me. Are we supposed to stand by and let the mob dishonor our work? The police and law enforcement are handcuffed by the liberals in Washington so they can’t do anything, so what are we going to do? Like the old song says “Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?!” Think about it.
Randall McGlone
Grayson
Leave country
if you hate it
Don’t like it? Leave. There are international flights leaving our coast every day. For those of you “brainwashed” America-haters — get on one. This country will be fine without you.
I have more respect for the terrorists that attacked us on 9/11; at least they weren’t attacking their own country.
You are “traitors,” which is far worse. The man in the Oval Office has his faults, but at least he has the guts to stand against people who can’t count to 10 without the use of a keyboard.
Carl Sutton
Ironton