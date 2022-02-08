Rain, freezing rain, snow, frigid temperatures, rising water, creeks out of bounds, dancers on the slick roads! What could go wrong??? Will the show go on??? Will water be in the building? What am I to do?
Chris Lee, with the Boyd County Community Center, Boyd County Roads Department and Community Work Program, to the rescue!
Everything was done to prepare for the elements to assure that water didn’t get in the building and the parking lot was as nice as could be so that the show could go on!
Dancing With Our Stars was a tremendous success where excited dancers entertained a sold-out crowd of people eager to see their favorite couple compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy. So many people are involved in this event to make it the event to look forward to.
I can’t give enough credit to all, and especially the Boyd County Community Center, who kept me informed of the situation from early morning and afternoon Saturday and assured me that “The Show Will Go On.”
Thanks to all of the fantastic entertainment, people behind the scenes, volunteers, sponsors and everyone who braved the cold to attend the Eighth Annual Dancing With Our Stars.
Thanks to all from The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center.
Carol Allen
Executive Director, Highlands