I often wondered about the tradition of kissing others underneath the branches of the mistletoe. I found out that the puzzle begins in the first century A.D. with an ancient civilization.
The consensus among experts is that the use of mistletoe in ritual form started with the Celtic Druids. This ancient civilization of people lived on the British Isles in what is now Ireland and Scotland.
Mistletoe was prized for its healing properties and for its romantic symbolism. Kissing under sprigs of mistletoe dates back thousands of years. The Greeks were known to use it as a cure for everything and the Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder noted it could be used as a balm against epilepsy, ulcers and poison.
The mistletoe tradition holds that a man is allowed to kiss any woman standing beneath a sprig or bouquet of mistletoe and vice versa. If a kiss is refused, bad luck would befall the person who said "no." The mysterious history behind the kissing plant and how the plant became associated with Christmas tradition and the holidays remains. But, if you never received a kiss under a sprig of mistletoe during the holiday season, you undoubtedly have seen the tradition played out in the movies or on TV. The plant has even made its way into a number of classic holiday songs.
I have fond memories of my mother decorating with mistletoe in our home in Lakewood, Ohio, and singing carols or stringing lights up around the Christmas tree and even though is was not the top of the pantheon holiday tradition, it was certainly a revered tradition for many.
Traditions are good. They point us to the past and connect us to the future. No need to look any further. So I continue my long-held tradition every Christmas season in hopes that I will get an extra smooch from my four grandchildren and maybe they, too, will pass on the tradition.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland