The wise men from the East are a crucial part of the Christmas story. Little is known about these men.
“Wise men” (Magi) refers to a group of scholars who studied the stars. Their title connects them with “magic,” but they were probably more like astrologers, and their presence in the Biblical record is certainly not a divine endorsement of astrology.
God gave them a special sign, a miraculous star often referred to as “His star,” that announced the birth of the King. It led them to Jerusalem where God’s prophets told them that the king would be born in Bethlehem. There, they humbled themselves. They worshipped him. They fell at his feet in awe.
Some have assumed there were only three kings from the Orient, but this is not certain because when their caravan arrived, there were enough of them to trouble the whole city. They were Gentiles. They were also quite wealthy and they were scholars — scientists in their own right.
They were seeking a king. And, Matthew 2:9 indicates the miraculous star was not always visible to the Magi. But as they started toward Bethlehem, they saw the star again. They were bearing gifts — frankincense is taken to signify the fact that Jesus is God since incense is for worship and only God can be worshipped. The gift of myrrh is for the Lord Jesus who came to die as a perfect sacrifice for all people. The dead were anointed with myrrh as Jesus was anointed with myrrh at the time of his death (John 19). In these gifts are found all the mysteries of Christ’s coming. They point to the purpose and his appearance on Earth. He is the royal king. He is the Son of David whose kingdom will have no end.
Just like the Magi, Christmas can take us on a journey to Christ if we put aside all the demands, distractions and cacophony of living in the 21st Century. But this season appeals to our inner stability of which the world robs us on a daily basis.
In my view, many cultures celebrate Christmas within the bounds of their own traditions and customs. No one has an “edge” on Christianity. And the most wonderful thing about Christmas is that, without it, there would be no resurrection — the cornerstone of all of Christianity throughout the world. That’s something to really celebrate, not just on Christmas but every day of the year.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland
Accountability disappearing
My dad told me that I was pulling weeds in the front yard before I was potty-trained. I have worked all my life, working as a paperboy, mowing lawns, weeding ferneries, trimming hedges, laying block — and that was before I was 16.
I worked in grocery stores, manufacturing, sold insurance, sold Fuller Brush from door to door. I was a state trooper for 32 years and worked security for two different NASCAR raceways. I did not have a choice on my withholding, but it came from my paycheck. I have never been out of work or in a position where I couldn’t find a way to make a living for myself and family. I saved, prepared for retirement and paid my insurance to be prepared for what might happen. I have never backed up for anything.
Now I see someone fraudulent elected, someone who has a family in fraud and with national security issues, who will probably pardon his son and bad actors for the past four years.
Joe Biden will step down in disgrace and be pardoned by Kamala Harris. It saddens me that people that are supposed to be smart fail to learn from the past. There will only be the working class and the uber rich politically correct in what will be known as what used to be the greatest country the world has ever seen. When there is no accountability, everyone loses.
Ron Wedekind
Greenup