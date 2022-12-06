The first Christmas cards were sent in 1843 and was the idea of Henry Cole who saw a time-saving way to send a message to friends, family and those dear to his heart. The first Christmas cards were two batches totaling 2,050 cards in 1843. One version was black and white and sold for sixpence.
The custom of sending Christmas cards caught on because at that time England could mail greeting cards for only a penny each. Today the exchange of Christmas cards has grown to astonishing proportions.
Americans typically exchange in excess of two billion cards a year! According to Hallmark, the all-time favorite sentiment on a Christmas Card is "A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year".
Sending Christmas cards, once a staple of the season, appears to be dying out particularly among the younger generation. It seems that as our world becomes more information driven and
technologically adept, simple pleasures of sending Christmas cards are becoming a dying art.
I look forward to receiving Christmas cards and hanging them on my mantle. It may becoming a lost art, but I will continue my tradition of sending cards because some things in life are not negotiable. It's Jesus' birthday, so I go all out and celebrate with handwritten cards to loved ones, friends and anyone else who tugs at my heart during the Christmas Season.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland