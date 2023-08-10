It is so hard to believe that we are where we are in this country right now. Everything these days is upside down to the way I was raised.
There is no respect for your elders, people never directly talk to you anymore, and our government is out of control and trying to control everything and everyone from every angle. Half of the people hate the other 50% and all because of the division that our government has created ... not to mention males competing against females in sport. Everything seems so wrong.
The world has gone mad and with good reason. The churches and Christianity are under attack and it is my opinion that it is the work of Satan. Satan knows that the Lord is returning and soon, so Satan is running amok trying to create havoc and collect as many lost souls as he can. Satan knows that when Jesus returns, his game is over forever.
The Lord said He will destroy the world by fire. To me this means a nuclear war. Look at all that is happening between countries right now. China and Russia seem united in conquering the world. We as a country are not feared by our enemies or respected by our allies. Our present government is trying to destroy us from all sides.
Our government is corrupt right now, and has weaponized the FBI and the DOJ against truth, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They are trying to change our country and for the worst.
We the People must unite to stop this destruction and save our country if not for ourselves then let us do it for our kids and their future.
Galen Vallance
Ashland