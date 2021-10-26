Americans will once again celebrate Thanksgiving Day. It falls on Nov. 25 this year. It should be remembered that it was established in our country by believers and for believers in recognition of the harvest of the season.
Faith is a big component along with gratitude that sets in motion the flow of grace and goodness in our lives. Ingratitude, on the other hand, is illustrated by one of the events recorded in the ministry of Jesus Christ.
Ten lepers were cleansed but only one returned to give thanks, and he was a Samaritan (Luke 17:11-19). True Thanksgiving is the voluntary expression of heartfelt gratitude and its effectiveness depends upon its' sincerity. Its intensity depends upon the value which is placed upon the benefits received (2 Corinthians 9-11).
In our daily lives we see that it is not happiness that makes us grateful but gratefulness that makes us happy. This year will be a challenge for some Americans as the pandemic has taken its toll on so many, but that is exactly when Thanksgiving is needed the most; to begin right where we are, no matter what the circumstances.
We have the church, people of God, her worship, prayer and praise, which are essential components of the day in bringing us back to our center with renewed hope, joy and love for one another if for nothing more than we have been given one more breath, one more minute, one more hour and one more day of life by our Creator. That, in itself, is more than enough for which to be thankful and celebrate the day. And that I most certainly do!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland