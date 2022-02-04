I live in the City of Ashland. On Jan. 22, my water pressure dropped to a trickle — not enough to take a shower. I checked for leaks or seepage on my property, and found none. Monday morning I sent an email to Ashland Water with my complaint.
Within hours I had the familiar red trucks on my street searching for the answer to my problem. They tested and investigated for three days. I sent another email, asking what is the problem, and was advised by return mail that they had located the leak and it was leaking into a storm sewer so it was not showing on the surface.
The next day, the foreman and crew were out, with equipment, excavating and repairing the leak. It is now repaired satisfactorily. I want to thank’the work crew for coming out on a cold, rainy day and working until the job was done. And thanks to Mr. Mark Hall for keeping me informed of the progress of the repair.
And thank you, City of Ashland, for having dedicated personnel like this to take care of us residents.
Don Stewart
Ashland