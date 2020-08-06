Hello, my name is Cody Maynard and I am a student at Lawrence County High School.
I want to say thank you for dedicating so much of your recent papers to the seniors who have graduated this year. I couldn’t imagine not having a formal graduation, but with you all doing your salute to seniors it gives them another way to be recognized.
I also want to thank the editors for picking me as a Player of the Week for basketball in March. It was actually the last week of basketball of the season and I am grateful that I was selected to be The Daily Independent’s Player of the Week.
Cody Maynard
Louisa
Socialism not
the way to go
Most people today do not know what Socialism is. What was called Communism was actually Socialism. In a true Communist country, there are no bosses, everyone is paid the same and everyone is given a place to live for free.
The problem with the Communist idea is that the person who does not work gets the same as the person who works hard. After a while, the people who work hard stop working because they get the same benefits as the person who does not work. In Socialism, you have a group of people that rules everyone else.
In the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) was the Politburo, with the General Secretary of the Communist Party being the top person. If you were an official party member, you lived better than others. The party chairman for each city or district was appointed by the Politburo.
These people lived better than the people they were over but not as good as the Politburo. The USSR could not grow enough food to feed its people nor did it make enough clothing for its people. Every Socialist country in world has failed. China which uses a half-Socialism and half-Capitalism system. Under its Socialist rule, people were starving. People need to realize that the giveaway programs that the young people want today are not free; someone has to pay for these. Upon going Socialist, the U.S. will not last very much longer before we are taken over by others.
Michael W. Caudill
Ashland