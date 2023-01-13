Last week a friend asked me why I remain in a Bible Institute. I will celebrate my 24th year soon. Others stop me on the street and tell me, "You don't know everything." I respond by telling them that's right, that is why I am still there.
I never have completely figured out why well-meaning Christians take offense to someone learning and growing in the knowledge of our Lord, but God knows.
And, for those homebodies, online classes are available as well. Everyone brings into the world their own gifts, talents and abilities and each of us has a piece of the puzzle that we are to share with others. The puzzle will not be whole without the piece we offer.
For me, Bible college is a "truth meter" that indicates if I am headed in the right direction or not and to aid me in decision-making for this season of my life. I would never think of going on a road trip without a map. Nor would I think of going through life without a Bible to lead and guide me safely home.
My classes this semester include the book of Galatians and Ephesians, a perfect combination. And, who would not want to know the exceeding "abundance" above all that we ask or think according to the power that works in us? (Ephesians 3:20).
Thank you to Southland Bible Institute and its professors and a community of classmates with similar goals in life, eternity.
In my view, life doesn't get any better than that.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland