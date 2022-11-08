We at Southland Bible Institute would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins and the Department of Streets for paving our driveway just before our Annual Fall Bible Conference.
How very timely.
It's not every day we get what we need but with a little prayer and a thoughtful, kind mayor, our request became a reality.
The conference was a success and, with the donation of donuts from Tim Horton's, our Bible Conference culminated into a very "sweet" annual event. Thank you again, Mayor Perkins!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland