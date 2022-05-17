I write today to simply express gratitude for the efforts of Rep. Danny Bentley in his sponsoring House Bill 349 and his work in getting the bill through the House this past session.
House Bill 349 is intended to secure the behavioral health safety net and allow for the regional community mental health centers to be able to serve our most vulnerable populations on a level playing field.
It’s important to remember the reason that CMHCs exist — to be a “safety net” provider for the citizens of the CMHCs-defined region. What is a “safety net” provider? It is a provider that is required by contract with the state to provide a certain set of services to citizens regardless of the citizen’s ability to pay.
Therefore, there are certain services that CMHCs must provide in their region even if they cannot recoup the costs of providing those services.
HB 349 was a great step in trying to secure the future of CMHCs by providing for fair competition and Rep. Bentley’s efforts to sponsor this bill are greatly appreciated.
Jennifer Willis
Pathways Inc. CEO