Ashland School Board & Superintendent:
We and so many more in our community wish to express our appreciation for your decision to not only consult with King’s Daughters Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer, but to also ask him to share his expertise with those in attendance at your Aug. 10 meeting. Even before Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandate was known, you were willing to put our students’ well-being first, and we are deeply thankful.
Through the pandemic’s end, we ask that you conscientiously enforce mandates and continue to focus upon the highest quality medical and public health advice available in amending future district policy.
Before they can learn, our children must be healthy and safe. Thank you for working to ensure those needs are met.
Craig Berry
Kevin Burns
Valarie Decker
Katie Kneisley
Laura Salyer
Jessica Taylor
Myra Thompson
Rachel Wilson
Corruption
uncovered?
Who is smart enough realize that our government has been corrupt way before Donald Trump got elected?
Who is smart enough to understand that everyone who suddenly hated him when he ran for President used to be friends with him?
Who can see that the only reason they have been fighting to get rid of him so hard is because he is exposing all their crimes?
Who gets that they hate him so much because he has betrayed them by exposing their crimes against humanity?
Who can grasp that the corrupt politicians never planned on fixing anything they say they will and could care less about the people?
Have you ever seen them fight this hard for anything?
All it takes is a little common sense and logic.
William Nickell
Ashland