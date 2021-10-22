We always look forward to reading the “Appetizing Ashland Area” column written about area eateries. Imagine our surprise when the article in the Oct. 4 edition of The Daily Independent was about our restaurant — The Bluegrass Grill — which has been closed for 15 years!
The writer, who obviously was a very loyal customer, told of the good memories he/she had of times spent eating with us through the years. The references to driving around and around the parking lot on Friday and Saturday nights in the family car, making the trip between the Outpost and back to the “Grass,” cherry cokes, carhops, landline phones and countless hours spent with friends, seeing and being seen, makes us think the writer may be of our 1950s and ’60s generation. It was the place to be during that era.
The importance of food and its connection with family and friends was definitely a part of our success ... “A place where good friends and good food meet!” was always mentioned in all of our advertising through the years.
Thank you to the writer and the newspaper for adding another special article to our scrapbook of “Special Bluegrass Memories.” We are so proud of our place in the history of Ashland, and we appreciate the love shown by G.G.
Rannie & Charlene Cooper
Ashland