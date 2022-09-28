Thank you so much for your article, “Lesson in Civics,” on Sept. 17-18, on the Opinion Page.
I echo your sentiments.
I have a college degree, became a registered nurse, and never was encouraged to take government/ civics courses. I assumed that since it was not a required subject to graduate from high school and college, that we would be provided in our adult lives with any knowledge we needed by our government.
I hope you provide more articles. I think most of us citizens need it.
I want to vote, but I never feel that I know enough to be a truly informed voter. The system seems to be more of a popularity contest than something of substance.
Pamela Linville
Ashland