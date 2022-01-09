Our family would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to all of you that have shown your kindness during our time of sorrow.
Soc Clay was a wonderful human that wore many hats, including outdoorsman. He was involved in his community and encouraged others to make their surroundings a better place to live.
We would like to say a special thanks to the folks at Ashland Community Hospice. You are truly a special gift to this region. In honor of Soc, take the kids/grandkids, and get them involved in the outdoors. Peace be with you all!
Tom and Wanda Clay, and family
Flatwoods