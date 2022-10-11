On behalf of the Ashland Cross Country team, we wish to thank all those associated with the City of Ashland who made it possible for us to use Central Park as our home course and to host three meets this season.
Thank you to the Park Board for their approval and to the Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager for their blessing in allowing us to use Central Park. A special thanks to Amber Berry and the parks department staff who met every need and request and did so willingly — we absolutely could not have done this without your help!
We also wish to thank all those who helped at our meets, from set-up, to breakdown, and everything in between — our Ashland XC program is blessed with amazing family and friends! We look forward to hosting future XC races at our new home course — Ashland’s Central Park!
Derek Runyon
Ashland Middle & Elementary Schools XC Coach