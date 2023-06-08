My close association with Ashland ended with graduation from Ashland High School in 1955.
My emotional connection never ended. For three years, I distributed The Independent to south Ashland residents, including a wealthy scrap metal business owner.
It was that experience and the guidance of teachers at Putnam Jr. High and Ashland that augmented the foundation of family.
I wish I could thank Ms. Osborn, Ms. Davis, and others whose names elude my memory, but whose influence is an ingredient of the man I have become. Thank you, Ashland.
Thomas Budesheim
North Potomac, Maryland