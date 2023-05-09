Another year. Another graduation ceremony. And another opportunity to express thanks to Southland Bible Institute for another chapter in our spiritual walk and spiritual journey.
To our President, Dr. Arnold Adams, our Board of Directors and administrative staff, thank you.
The study of the Bible in an unstable world offers us a stability that is second to none. It is of great reward. Silence, solitude, prayer and listening to God are all part and parcel of the school's curriculum. It is not so much what we say, but what God says through us that matters.
At Southland we experience a rhythmical withdrawal from the world where we can break free from the demands of the world and meet Him in the silence of our heart slowly cultivating our private world.
Prayers go out to our camp counselors this summer in hopes of reaching many young people for Christ. God willing, we will be back in August for more classes. In appreciation,
Kathy Chamis
Ashland