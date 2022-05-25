I write today to express my sincerest appreciation to The City of Ashland’s Repair Affair and coordinator, DJ Rymer.
There simply are no words to express my heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who came out.
I have tried for close to three years to have gates installed to keep my special needs son safe. The need became more urgent due to his elopement tendencies and receiving his service dog next year.
A crew came out and worked hard installing gates to a pre-existing fence. Having a safe fully enclosed yard allows him to enjoy being outdoors playing and will keep both him and his service dog safe.
A huge thanks also goes out to the city’s parks employees for the pressure washing jobs completed prior to Repair Affair.
Thank you to the City of Ashland for this year’s Repair Affair you have helped lift a huge worry off this special needs mom’s shoulders.
Paula Profit
Ashland