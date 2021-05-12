I very much appreciate our law enforcement officers. I depend on them to protect my family and property. They risk their lives every time they leave their house and family to work their shift. They are certainly not appreciated as they once were, even by law-abiding citizens who once supported them.
Many are afraid to speak up on their behalf and they don't dare fly the Thin Blue Line American Flag. Too many of our good police officers are leaving. They have been assaulted with various items and are constantly being called filthy names and calls for them to be executed — and many have lost their lives. Officers killed in the line of duty this year now stands at 103.
God tells in Romans 13 why we have policemen: They are God-ordained authority. They are standing as “God minister” and are to do the right thing. When they are doing as they ought, and we resist them (verse 2), we bring judgment on ourselves. Do all law enforcement officers do the right thing all the time? Of course not! But thankfully, the vast majority do in spite of how they are treated. Not many would even think of accepting that calling.
On the National Day of Prayer, I’m sure many Christians were praying for our nation. I tend to agree with Dr. Kendall when he said during Mark Maynard’s fine interview in November that America is under judgment. Like in the days of Noah, there’s so much evil — more than ever in my lifetime.
Other Christians, with whom I have spoken and who have lived many years, say the same thing. You who are not ready to meet God should prepare while there is time and God continues to show mercy.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland