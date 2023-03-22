I’d like to thank the ladies of the Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
On Sunday, March 12, at the Ashland Transportation Center, they held a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Luncheon. All who attended appreciated their kindness.
We were sent to south Vietnam as peacekeepers. There were people there trying to raise families, just like here.
As the conflict grew into years, people’s patience grew thin. The national press began to accentuate the negative, and eliminate the positive.
In 1973, we were withdrawn from south Vietnam. A few years later, north Vietnamese tanks rolled into Saigon.
There are still some of us left to remember and mourn the 58,000-plus Americans and many Australians and South Koreans who gave their lives in the conflict — plus the south Vietnamese who lost the country.
Thank you, DAR ladies, for your service! May God bless you all.
George Akers
Flatwoods