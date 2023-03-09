I believe in PT! I am writing this piece to offer my thanks to the wonderful staff at the Vitality Center for physical therapy services and how lucky I am (we are) to have it here!
It is located up on the former campus of OLBH and is now run by KDMC. It has been operating there for over 30 years! In fact, some of the original staff are still there working to help those in need. I want to thank Susan, Zach, Tracy, Kyle and Haley for their daily cheerfulness.
I apparently injured myself working on a construction project, lifting heavy tools and materials. The next day I could not lift my right arm to comb my hair or put on a jacket without serious shoulder discomfort and pain. After a visit to the KDMC Ortho walk-in clinic, Dr. Kaltenbach suggested to try PT for a month or more. I have met so many wonderful patients ranging in age from 60 to 88, with personal stories of life during post-op rehab visits.
I have a newfound respect for a pink, 2-pound dumbbell! Within two months, I have regained excellent motion and range, although my strength is still half of what it was. I may not be spared from possible future surgery, but now I know the value of rehab physical therapy professionals. Thank you!
Vincenzo Fressola
Russell