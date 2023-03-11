I appreciate our police officers who do so much to help our community. I believe they are well-trained and follow proper procedures and protocol.
They have a difficult job and do the best that they can. They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe and I am grateful for their sacrifice and that of their families.
I have always been treated with respect and professionalism every single time I have ever spoken to one of our police officers. Thanks again to our brave police officers!
Sally Bussey
Ashland