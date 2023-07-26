The next holiday on my calendar is Labor Day, Sept. 4.
I immediately thought of my late husband, Chris, a veteran journalist at a newspaper in Ohio who always volunteered to work holidays so that other younger journalists could spend time with their families.
Holidays can be a journalist's worst nightmare as the next day they might find twice as many stories, twice as many phone calls, twice as many obituaries — not to mention any breaking news. Journalists inform, teach, are the voice to the “voiceless,” represent the community and are diverse in their perspectives
and most likely will never become millionaires.
My guess is that the journalists in our newsroom are already “drawing straws” to see who will and who will not work Labor Day. And if my husband were alive, I am sure he would volunteer to work the Labor Day holiday at his newsroom.
So, here's a ''shout out” to The Daily Independent producing a newspaper for our enjoyment with speed and good organization; for our editor, our reporters and photographers who always face deadlines. And many others who are involved in making our paper; advertising, salespeople, artists, printing press and last but not least our drivers. We don't take you for granted and we appreciate you very much!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland