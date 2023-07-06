Once a month on Saturday, a few of us old firefighters get together at a local restaurant for breakfast.
This Saturday, we were joined by two on-duty engine companies and the new chief — a dozen of us in all.
We ate and discussed more than an hour and when we asked for our checks, we were told that two ladies in the back had paid for all of them.
Thank you, ladies, for reaffirming my belief that 90% of people are good and kind-hearted. That is easy to forget in these times of political division and mean-spiritedness.
Thank you for showing that you appreciate our service. We appreciate you. I assure you that I will also pay it forward the first chance I get. Again, thank you both!
Capt. Tom Cantrell, ret.
Ashland