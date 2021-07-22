On July 4, our nation had another birthday. Those Patriots who signed the Declaration of Independence — Jefferson, Adams, Hancock, etc. — placed their treasure and life on the line if the revolution should fail. At that time, these men were facing the most powerful man (King George) and armed forces on Earth.
As a result in obtaining our liberty and freedom, our forefathers built the Capitol thereby showing the world that it is the bastion of democracy.
From this building came decisions sending our soldiers to different parts of the world to fight against oppressions and autocracies.
President Ronald Reagan called it the “shining city on a hill.”
Jan. 6, 2021, is another day that will live in infamy. President Trump’s thugs stormed this bastion of our democracy in an attempt to overthrow this Republic on the pretense of a big lie that the election was stolen; the lie was perpetuated by Trump and carried into the GOP as the truth.
They swallowed it, hook, line and sinker. For one day, our democracy died. For one day, all those millions of white crosses from those who sacrificed were in vain. For one day, anyone who put on a uniform was in vain. For one day, our democracy died.
Trump’s mind control over the GOP is astounding. Trump’s thugs, the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, boogaloo boys, Qanon and white supremacists breached and penetrated the Capitol, stopping a Constitutional proceeding, leaving more than 100 police officers injured in their wake.
The Republicans are downplaying and sugarcoating this insurrection. The party of law and order? Give me a break.
For four years, President Lincoln kept the Confederate Flag free of our Capitol. On Jan. 6, it was flying up and down the halls of Congress — a shame. A bipartisan commission was asked to determine the causes and responsible parties for this insurrection. Those gutless and spineless Republican Senators refused, including our own Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
Thank God we had men of courage in 1776, not such toadies we have today who are afraid of tweets or Trump’s ire, for we would be bowing down to a king today.
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland