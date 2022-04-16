In the Thursday, April 14 edition of The Daily Independent, we find The Easter Story. Every year we look forward to this section and, what a comfort and joy for those in nursing homes, hospitals and homebound who are not able to attend church services.
It serves as a “window to the world” in a world that has gone “mad” to be reminded that “God is still at the throne.” What an effective evangelistic outreach to the community at large. Hats off to the newspaper’s staff, the sponsors and all those involved who made this section possible. May our local newspaper and sponsors be blessed beyond measure for honoring the Lord Jesus Christ through the message of the Easter Story!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland