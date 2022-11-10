On Nov. 8, at 6 in the morning, I want to vote and cast my ballot for the best candidate after extensive research.
Every time I have the privilege to vote I think of my son, a career military man, and all of our armed forces fighting for our freedom so we can vote.
I rarely see my son and many well-meaning folks bemoan my fate, but if they only knew the pride of a mother, they would think differently.
Thank you to all our armed forces — one soldier at a time, defending our country. Your sacrifice and devotion is appreciated by many.
Prayers and gratitude to our armed forces.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland