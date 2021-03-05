My wife and I, both age 88, live in the Cedar Knoll area of U.S. 60, 8 miles from the city of Ashland. Beginning on Monday, Feb. 15, we experienced the first power outage, followed by repair, and then an additional two power failures lasting until Sunday, Feb. 21. All three power losses were of considerable duration.
Finally, when we could not bear the cold any longer in our house without heat, we were transported to the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center for emergency shelter by the National Guard on Friday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.
It is the purpose of this letter to thank the state and local officials, who were instrumental in making our stay there truly wonderful. There was warmth, more than adequate provisions — such as cots, blankets, chairs, etc. — along with good food (three meals). The staff and many volunteers made the stay especially great. We stayed there until Sunday, Feb. 21, when the power was restored to our house.
We were transported back home by volunteer Debbie Foster and Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins at 9 a.m. Sunday because the National Guard pick-up was delayed. A neighbor, Dustin Mankin, met us at our house upon arrival to assist them. We were helped to the safety of our garage over snow and ice in our driveway. They remained to open the house back up, including heat, before leaving. Jane and I would like to thank everyone for their part in all of this.
We always knew Ashland and Boyd County was a great place to live.
David and Jane Beck
Ashland