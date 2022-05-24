Thank you, volunteers
What a great day it was to be in Ashland! The past couple of months I have had the honor to be the project coordinator for Repair Affair.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Repair Affair was once again back on this past Saturday.
For those who may not know, Repair Affair mobilizes resources and volunteers to repair homes owned by low-income, elderly or disabled homeowners.
The focus of Repair Affair is on home safety, security, repair and neighborhood stability. This event is sponsored by the City of Ashland and Build Ashland.
Volunteers make a real, immediate impact on the life of someone who needs help.
Volunteer teams select projects based on the size and skills of their team.
Unfortunately, this year there were a few projects that didn’t have volunteers, but those are encouraged to apply again next year.
From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to each and every volunteer that came out this year. This year we had 100-plus volunteers that came out to lend a hand. Those volunteers are what make this event a success.
I want to personally thank Marathon Petroleum for their $2,500 contribution to Build Ashland for Repair Affair 2022, as well as Amanda Clark and AEP for their $5,000 grant.
Other organizations that made donations included IHOP, Jolly Pirate, Tim Horton’s and Fuji Steakhouse.
We enjoyed great success this year and are already looking forward to next year’s event!
DJ Rymer
Repair Affair Project Coordinator