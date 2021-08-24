This month marks the retirement of Todd Young, the Executive Director of the Neighborhood — a man whose stature is above reproach and who has led with passion and conviction. For the last five years, he has poured his heart and soul into others by advocating for the underserved and underprivileged in our community — his service is defined by his visionary leadership, commitment to the cause and heartfelt love for others.
He never sought credit or the limelight, always humbly shining the light onto others. Instead, he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to defend the homeless and less fortunate rights within the region while educating and listening to those who have never experienced poverty.
As a man of faith, he led by deed and not merely words. His compassion knew no bounds, as he worked behind the scenes to help a single mother or a man struggling with addiction. His tenure at the Neighborhood will be remembered not for the programs he ran but for the lives impacted. While I do not speak for the organization that he has faithfully served, I do communicate through the vantage point of one who has had the privilege to serve alongside him as an agency executive director within the building. I can honestly say that Todd’s impact will be felt for decades, especially in my own life and ministry.
Today, I join a chorus of others who say: Well done, thy good and faithful servant! While his service in his current capacity is ending, knowing Todd, he will find other ways to give back to his community and invest in others, but from my vantage point, he is a class act and dedicated friend to others.
Dr. Desmond Barrett
Executive Director, Ashland Community Kitchen
Put children first
It's time for us to put our children first. Right now that means getting vaccinated and making sure children and teens feel it is OK to wear a mask in school. Parents’ rights are not nearly as important as ensuring that our children can attend school safely each day. As a community, we owe our children this opportunity.
Marcia Flannery
Flatwoods
May quit again
I just came back to The Daily Independent after leaving because of all of the paper’s all-Republican-boosting.
I could not take it when you praised that lying, self-admitted sex abuser and racist who did nothing to bring our country together. But you always bad-mouth President Biden. If you don’t stop, I will quit this poor excuse of a paper again.
Dale Wilkerson
South Shore