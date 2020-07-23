I want to extend a letter of thanks to The Daily Independent for continuing and responsible reporting of the truth, meaningful analyses of current events in politics, and for being a foundational business in which the local community can take pride in.
The editorial on Black Lives Matter as opposed to “All Lives” is spot-on. There has been good, solid reporting on new businesses like the BloodMoon Goddess Apothecary and DIVINE PLAN is crucial to our economic survival. I never had the paper growing up, but I’ve recently become able to afford it for a little while.
I’m excited when I get to open up a new, crisp paper and see what is happening in the area — from the top-notch reporting to the gems found buried in the “In Your View” opinions. TDI is a beacon of light among the muddied waters of fake news and corporate-backed media stations.
Corey Bush
Flatwoods