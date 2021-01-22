I’ve said this before in the “Letters To The Editor” forum of this paper and I’m saying it again today. We are so fortunate and blessed to have the KDMC facilities and staff as a major part of our community.
My wife and I have some serious health issues that we deal with and with every incident that we’ve had to rely on KDMC, we’ve always received the best of medical care. The heart and vascular center alone is second to none. Because of the tremendous doctors and staff within the heart and vascular center, I can honestly say that my wife and I are still here on this earth. I can’t begin to thank enough all the people involved with taking care of us through these past few years at the heart and vascular center.
We also have great medical care provided by other doctors at KDMC that we both have to see and my thanks goes out to them as well; Dr. Detherage being at the top of the list among others too numerous to mention.
We’re all very much aware of the COVID-19 issues that the entire world is dealing with right now. Once again, KDMC has stepped up and is leading the fight against this pandemic trying their best to take care of our community in a major way. They’re not only doing what they’re supposed to do; they’re doing it with a caring precision that only comes from having great people in their employment. The administration and nurses and doctors and support staff are working around the clock to make sure the best medical care is being given to their patients.
One example of this is the administrating and administering of the valuable vaccine that is now being given to the public. At the urging of our cardiologist, Dr. David Bush, and our great friend Dr. E.B. Gevedon, my wife and I made the decision to take the vaccine. We had decided for various reasons not to take it in the beginning, but these two doctors that we greatly respect firmly convinced us that this is what we needed to do.
First Christian Church located on Winchester Avenue graciously offered their building facilities to the KDMC management to set up a command post to administer the vaccine if it was at all possible. It has turned out to be exactly what this community needed, so thanks to the Christian church for its generosity. And then that’s where KDMC went to work.
This operation is running like a well-oiled machine. All of the staff there are pleasant, are well-versed in their responsibilities and just bring a calming effect on all who are being served there. This can’t be easy. God bless you all!
Smokey Ingram
Ashland