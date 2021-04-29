As a campaign chair for the 2020 and 2021 United Way campaigns, I would like to thank all the supporters and contributors from the recently completed 2020 campaign. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the campaign was able to raise a little more than $355,000. These funds and other grants have been distributed to partner organizations throughout northeast Kentucky as we focus on education, empowerment and employment initiatives to better the lives of many children and adults in our communities.
Because of the generosity of employees at many of our local businesses, corporate matches and other generous donors in our community, the UWNEK has been successful in raising funds to address the challenges and needs in our area. This year, as we continue to recover from the impact of COVID-19, we are seeking additional community contributors and the return of former contributors (who may no longer be able to participate in an employer campaign) to the United Way to ensure ongoing success. We would also welcome the addition of campaigns from any size employer in the area.
If you are already contributing to the UWNEK, thank you for ongoing support and any additional support you can contribute. If you have previously contributed through an employer campaign, again thank you! And will you consider making regular contributions again? If you have never had the opportunity to support your local United Way, would you consider a generous donation or start making regular monthly contributions?
Information on how to contribute to this year’s campaign is available at www.uwnek.org or by calling (606) 325-1810. These contributions can be one-time or can be scheduled for a regular monthly or quarterly amount.
I know the 2021 campaign can be a success with the support of generous community members and employers. Thank you in advance for your support.
Bernard O’Nan
Ashland