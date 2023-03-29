In the March 27 edition of The Daily Independent, we read an article entitled "Appetizing Ashland Area- Bon Appe-'tea'," a Royal High Tea celebrating the bloom of Spring complete with formal attire for both men and women.
Clarke, an airline steward who also worked for the Reagans when they were President and First Lady on Air Force One, certainly outdid himself with an affair "fit for a King and Queen."
More of the same every year when daffodils are in full bloom. Sometimes it's good to have an event that celebrates all the beautiful and lovely things in life and to be thankful for those who make it all possible!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland