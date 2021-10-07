I had to comment on Joe Barker's letter from the Sept. 24 issue of The Daily Independent. I agree that The Daily Independent has left out some very relevant news, not only national but also local, that favors the conservative thought.
However, in the last year or so, The Daily Independent moved much more to the center of American ideology than it was before. Their staff must have changed somehow. The Daily Independent is probably the most "middle of the road" news outlet around today.
The Carter County Times and WGOH radio are very "left wing" in their news and opinions. The Carter County Times in the Sept. 15 edition blamed the Afghanistan disaster on Trump. WGOH once called Muhammed Ali, and I quote, “A great patriot and great American.” Ali was a lot of things — maybe a great boxer and great showman, but never in any shape, form, or fashion a great patriot. My point is that The Daily Independent is probably now the fairest new outlet around. They do print far left articles, but they also print conservative articles. You can't agree with everything and are not supposed to.
Randall McGlone
Grayson