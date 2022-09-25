Thank you, Mayor Matt Perkins, for the task force on homelessness! Too many people have worked years to bring Ashland and Central Park back to thriving, to be negatively affected by homelessness.
Just last week when I walked in Central Park, I really didn't feel safe in some of those areas during midday.
Asheville once had a vibrant downtown. Last year when we were there, we could see the effect of homelessness with downtown business closures.
Yes, perhaps COVID caused some businesses to close. However, visually you could see another serious issue — homelessness. Again, thank you! Let's keep Ashland growing and thriving. We will anxiously await updates.
Dianna Ross
Russell