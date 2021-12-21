A reader recently wrote that her 40-year-old neighborhood conditions have gotten worse. I live in a nearby neighborhood and our conditions have not worsened.
In my neighborhood, when there is a problem, we discuss it among ourselves. This is contrary to telling neighbors that they should mind their own business. That attitude will never solve any problems.
It is nice to have prayer groups to discuss problems, but it is even nicer to have neighbors have direct discussion with each other concerning a problem.
This is my view.
Merry Christmas to you and your family.
Jim Stavros
Ashland