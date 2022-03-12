Does the City of Ashland provide recycling? Most residents will say no, because it’s Ashland's best-kept secret. The answer is yes.
You may drop off paper, plastic, cans and bottles at a very nice facility located under the Blue Bridge (13th Street) by the flood wall. I personally feel good doing my part to help save the planet, as do some others.
My suggestion to get more use from this very needed branch of the City Sanitation Department is to simply print a paragraph on the utility bill stating location, hours and materials accepted.
All it takes to use this handy drop-off area is an Ashland utility bill receipt and ID showing that is your residence.
Best of all, it’s free.
Don Stewart
Ashland
Thanks for a
spiritual journey
In keeping with the Lenten season, four friends, including myself, were guests at Holy Cross Monastery on Saturday, March 5.
Our spiritual journey began in the chapel for a short prayer service, then the gift shop, followed by a delicious “meatless” meal prepared by the Monks.
As we enjoyed our meal, scriptures were recited and the Lord’s Prayer was chanted, taking us all into another realm. It was truly divine.
Thank you to Father Philaret, our tour guide, and the Monks for an afternoon of fun, fellowship and focusing on the important things in life. Hope to visit soon.
Blessed Pascha.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland