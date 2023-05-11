What am I, a regular U.S. citizen, doing about the sickening, horrendous gun violence that pervades our nation?
I vote for Democratic candidates in primary and general elections who favor banning assault weapons and passing sensible gun control laws.
The Republican Party does absolutely nothing about our serious gun violence problems, even though most Americans want an assault weapons ban and some doable gun control laws. The GOP is in cahoots with the greed of the NRA, gun manufacturers, gun sellers and gun lobbyists.
Republican legislators at the local, state and federal levels are preventing needed gun laws from being passed. The only thing that will get the attention of the do-nothing Republican candidates is to vote them out of office the next election.
Join me and millions of other voters in voting for Democratic candidates who will do something about our gun violence problems.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville