In the Christian world, the Christmas tree is symbolic of the birth and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The tree's branches and shrubs are viewed as an emblem of immortality and are said to symbolize the "crown of thorns" worn by Christ on the cross.
Germany is credited with starting the Christmas Tree tradition as we know it today when devout Christians brought decorated trees into their home. It was a widely held belief that Martin Luther, the 16th century Protestant reformer, first added lighted candles to a tree. While walking toward his home one winter evening composing a sermon, he was awed by the brilliance of stars twinkling amidst evergreens.
To recapture the scene for his family, he erected a tree in the main room of his home and wired its branches with lighted candles. In the 19th century, Americans found Christmas trees to be an oddity. The first record of one being on display was in the 1830s by the German settlers of Pennsylvania although trees in Germany were in homes much earlier than that.
The Bible never tells Christians if they should or should not have trees, but just to remember Christmas is all about Jesus. And because of this, while celebrating Christmas, we can glorify God in everything we do including decorating our Christmas trees (1 Corinthians 10:31).
Kathy Chamis
Ashland