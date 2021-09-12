Having read some (but probably not all) of the articles written in The Daily Independent about “Camp Landing,” here’s some more food for fall fodder. First, the facts: The old Cedar Knoll Galleria, later KYOVA Mall has become a victim of a race to build two malls in 1989. It was initially successful for a some years, and had great anchor stores. But unfortunately, it gradually became a mostly vacant “eyesore” in our county — except for the cinema, Callihan’s and a thriving Rural King, of course.
But it’s not just here this has occurred. The 50-plus-year-old concept of the “enclosed shopping mall” is taking big hits all over the U.S. Dozens of malls have closed in recent times. The brick-and-mortar shopping experience is under attack by the internet and Amazon. So, we’re not the only place with this unfortunate problem. Along those lines, it would likely be a mistake to attempt to revitalize this property into solely retail store space.
Give our county leaders credit for “doing something!” Thinking outside the box is far better than doing nothing. It’s easy to be a “Monday morning quarterback” and criticize or condemn someone else’s plans, ideas or decisions. What we should be doing is get behind our leaders, and offer constructive suggestions if we have them. Or shut up.
It’s painfully obvious we need economic development here in eastern Kentucky. And this project appears to enhance that goal. It would certainly bring in visitors, and tourism to the county. I don’t believe it’s a question whether “to do” or “not to do” a project of this nature. Most projects are tweaked so that most folks can or will support them. The only question, as I see it, is how do you finance this project?
Paul Amburgey
Ashland