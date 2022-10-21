Intrigued by the column by Ms. Estrich on the Oct. 10 Opinion page, I feel compelled to respond. Her subject of “election deniers” hit a nerve.
While I don’t consider myself an “election denier,” I can see areas of questionable judgment used during the 2020 election. Under the excuse of COVID compliance, election officials relaxed voting requirements in an unprecedented measure. I can’t remember our nation ever conducting an election where mail-in ballots were honored on a wide scale, with collection boxes and approval of such ballots accomplished in a loose manner.
The voting machines themselves were also flagged with potential irregularities. My computer at home has been “hacked” on numerous occasions, so I know the machines are also vulnerable.
Two years later, I understand that it is not feasible to overturn the 2020 election now. However, I would like to think that we had learned some things from that debacle. I feel that media impatience for results is part of the problem. Where is it written that results have to be available for media proclamation the same day as the election, with east coast results sometimes proclaimed and broadcasted even before the west coast voting booths are closed? Let’s not rush something as important as the future of the United States.
I would suggest a return to 100% paper ballots, in person, with a picture ID. (How is asking for a picture ID racists, anyway?)
Extend election days as necessary to allow everyone an opportunity to vote. Tabulation of paper ballots could take days, even weeks, but the results are important enough that it is well worth the time spent.
Hey, the inauguration isn’t until the first week of January.
Let’s pass legislation to ensure that the results are accurate and above question, in all elections.
Dan Long
Hitchins