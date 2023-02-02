Benjamin Franklin said it best: "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail."
Boyd County has a real opportunity for growth now that Revolutionary Racing has committed to building a quarter horse racing track in our area. Tourism is big business.
With big business comes big needs for supporting infrastructure. On Monday, Jan. 30, Gov. Andy Beshear and Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins announced money for much-needed clean water investments and growing the infrastructure at East Park Industrial Complex. Let's continue on the path of developing our county for continued growth.
How do we do that? Our county leaders need to develop a strategic plan. A plan in which the infrastructure is to be modernized to attract business to our area. Our roads, water supply and distribution, sewers and waste treatment, a reliable power grid (underground), and modern communications including high-speed internet must be developed to optimize our growth potential.
These things can not and will not be realized overnight. Plans for funding and implementing these endeavors must be given sincere thought, research and planning.
All counties in Kentucky that have experienced positive and sustained growth have a strategic plan. The time is now for our county to develop a strategic plan. We can't afford to put off planning any longer.
Paula Bowling
Ashland