Last week while standing in line to have a prescription filled at a local pharmacy, a lady approached me and complimented me on my letters to the editor.
I was so surprised and thanked her. I went on to share with her that the editorial staff of the newspaper makes determinations as to what gets printed and what does not for the good of the community and its readers. I respect that.
She went on to say that my letters went straight to her heart and encouraged me to write more letters. Of course there are writers who are far more qualified than me who submit letters and hoped that she would find comfort in those letters as well.
Whatever we are today is what others have encouraged us to do in the past. It's through my Bible Institute that I write letters according to Philippians 4:8; "whatever things are noble, just , true and lovely, etc think on these things".
I fall short at times, but that does not stop me from trying again. Her compliment made my realize that with my pen at hand and paper, God can use me just like He uses everyone else. Writers keep writing!
People are reading our letters and the least of all, mine.
Thank you again for your compliment.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland