I used to pride myself on my ability to multi-task and felt good about being able to effectively juggle so many different tasks at one time. That is, until my arms grew tired and I just didn't want to juggle anymore. All of a sudden I felt that I was losing part of myself. And, I was not doing the things that I really loved to do.
I had begun to miss out on the very things I said I never would do. It was as though I was watching life from the wrong end of a “looking glass.”
All my life I have been the kind of person who loved "little" things. Big things never impressed me. But, there came a time when I was so busy being productive that some of those precious moments were slipping through my fingers, and that terrified me. On the way home from class from my Bible Institute, Itook note of the staff and I listened to how they approachedlife. Circumstances may not have been favorable at times, but they were never without a smile and always heard a “praise the Lord anyway” attitude.
They press on! And, most of the time, everything always worked out.
I used to know exactly what they were saying but now I listen to how they approach the challenges in their life. And, if I were going to live in this world, I would have to force myself to slow down and reprioritize my life in a much simpler way. So, I listen.
Two of our staff were hospitalized with Covid a while back; one went home to the Lord with many other health concerns; the other was just as busy as she always is with oxygen and a wheelchair, and in good spirits. No pity partyfor her! I keep reminding myself that I'll never be in a school like Southland no matter where I go. It's much more than a college; it's the spiritual atmosphere that keeps me there year after year.
If I find myself sitting on a lawn chair with my Bible in hand looking over the beautiful ravine, enjoying the scenery at Southland on some late afternoon or early evening, it is because there is an indescribable peace there.
I have learned to remember the healing power of being still. I stop and take a breath. And, while most of my grades are A’s, I am learning far much more than book knowledge. I am learning how to handle life in a spiritual way, a much better way. It is in those moments of stillness that the fog is wiped from my glasses (literally) and I see life for what it truly is. So, I stop, breathe and listen.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland