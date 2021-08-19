Another letter courtesy of Rush Off Road and their noise pollution. I’m sitting outside, trying to salvage a piece of quiet that existed before this for-profit business began to plague Rush, but all I hear are ATVs. It’s almost 1 a.m. They’ve had almost an hour to clear out the culprits, but the night air still rings with off-road motors.
I must admit, they did put up a sign — a sign that is half complete. It says, “QUIET TIME 12AM – 6AM.” Their rules and regulations state that quiet hour, in accordance with a Boyd County ordinance, is 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends. The sign doesn’t even have the complete time restraints.
This is a perfect example of how Rush Off Road treats the community. They do just enough to say that they care and will work with the us, but they don’t. They only care about the money they make off Rush. If they cared, they would do whatever it takes to enforce their rules and regulations.
But as the manager says, “It’s a 7,000-acre park.” He doesn’t seem to know what to do. One thing that could be done is to stop allowing overnight camping. I’m not sure what else. I didn’t go to ATV management school. What I do know is I need sleep and I don’t get it on weekends in Rush anymore.
Shawna McCown
Rush