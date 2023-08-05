The 2024 campaign for President of the United States is well under way and already candidates are criticizing one another any way they can in an effort to win the election.
In the hymnbook of Israel or the Psalter and now of the church, Ps.11:3 reads '"If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?" The complaint appears to be an expression of hopelessness in the face of widespread social decline according to the Greek and English translation.
And in the Hebrew Bible, it refers to the collapse of godly authority.
The Psalm continues to read that the Lord is in His Temple and tests the righteous to see if they will continue in the faith. The Psalmist, David, presents a contrast between the constancy of the Lord and the wickedness of the unrighteous. We are reminded at the end of the Psalm that the Lord loves the righteous and will triumph over the unrighteous.
In my view, I will be praying for the right person to lead and guide our great nation by the power of the Holy Spirit because we are still "one nation under God," and that will never change!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland