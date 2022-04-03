We’ve come so far in our today world with cell phones, GPS and instant information from the far reaches of the world in the blink of an eye, but still fall short of traffic safety on our highways. In the 1970s, with the oil embargo, Citizen Band Radios became the only means of current information on road conditions and so much more.
There were City Kitties, County Mounties and Smokie Bears. We had 18-wheelers, 4-wheelers, Bear Bait and a great variety of handles (what people would use to identify themselves on the radio).
As a Florida State Trooper working on the Florida Turnpike out of Yeehaw Junction, it expanded my normal patrol from what I could see. Things were great working with the truckers for the safety of our highways. It reminded me of the cartoon of the sheep dog and the wolf. We would drink coffee together and then it would be back to work.
I still dream of my trooper days and the great working relationship I enjoyed. The truckers that ran the turnpike knew when they were in my work area and start calling me “The Stamp Collector” any time they saw bad things happening. Disabled vehicles, impaired drivers, speeding 4-wheelers, traffic accidents and reckless drivers were called to me to prevent terrible events. Those years were some of my best years.
One midnight shift, just north of Yeehaw Jct., I topped an overpass in the fog and it felt like a sheet was thrown over my windshield. Smoke mixed with the fog that reduced visibility to zero. I eased up to the fence and began broadcasting on my CB Radio warning the truckers of the danger for both north- and southbound traffic. I grabbed a crash report and began filling out the information that I could pre-fill and waited for the crash. With my broadcast and the truckers relaying the information, no traffic crash occurred. I could hear the truck drivers with their doors open following the center line and driving very slowly. Only through our communication was a terrible multiple vehicle crash avoided.
Now, in my winter years of life, I watch YouTube of major crashes on our highways. All it takes is one harmful event to occur and the rest of the vehicles pile into the crash.
You can never stop stupid driving habits, but things could be followed to prevent this loss of life and tremendous monetary losses.
The only thing I can suggest is the use of an audio and/or flashing warning device such as a signal that would be emitted from a crashed vehicle a distance of at least a half a mile that would alert all drivers of pending highway hazards. In this day of Big Brother, the device should be mandatory in all moving vehicles to require all drivers to slow down to avoid possible collision.
Ron Wedekind
Greenup